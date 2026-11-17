Panama-flagged ship hit in Strait of Hormuz, 24 Indian crew
A Panama-flagged ship with 24 Indian crew members was hit by a missile in the Strait of Hormuz on November 16.
One Indian seafarer is still missing, and two others were hurt, but 21 have been safely evacuated. The crew had to abandon ship after the attack.
India's MEA condemns attack, thanks Oman
India's Ministry of External Affairs strongly condemned the attack and thanked Oman for helping with rescue efforts.
The Indian embassy is working closely with local authorities as the search for the missing crew member goes on, while support is being provided to those rescued.