PanStar Acro finishes Arctic route trial, docks back in Busan

The Arctic route can shave about 10 days off trips compared to the Suez Canal, but it's not all smooth sailing: there are real environmental risks and it runs close to Russia's northern coast.

President Lee Jae Myung sees big potential for South Korea's maritime economy and wants Busan to become a major hub, though he said the trial would help prepare South Korea "for the era of Arctic shipping routes" and turn Busan and the southeastern region into a "southern maritime capital region."

Environmentalists are still worried about what more ships could mean for the fragile Arctic ecosystem.