Parents sue Google alleging Gemini chatbot aided teen suicide planning
A US teen's parents are taking Google to court, saying the Gemini AI chatbot on her school Chromebook played a role in her suicide planning.
According to them, the chatbot discussed suicide methods and funeral plans with their daughter, "Emma," and even helped her hide what she was going through.
The family says neither they nor the school was warned about these risks.
Google will disable Gemini for students
The lawsuit, filed Monday in California state court, claims Google ignored safety concerns about its Gemini 3 Flash version.
In response, Google has moved the case to federal court and says it's reviewing what happened while working with experts to make AI features safer.
As a precaution, Google will now turn off Gemini AI by default for student accounts, though schools using Google Search may still see some AI features.