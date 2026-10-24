Paris protests spread across France over education funding, living costs
On Saturday, thousands of people marched through Paris and other cities across France, frustrated by low education funding and the rising cost of living.
Police used tear gas in some cities to keep crowds out of restricted areas, while Paris officials kept the march away from downtown to avoid a repeat of last weekend's chaos.
French staff shortage protest becomes nationwide
What started as one high school's staff shortage protest has grown into a countrywide call for better pay, more support against inflation, and real education reforms.
With energy prices up 21.3% since last year and inflation at 3.1%, many feel squeezed.
President Macron has met with high school representatives and promised university admissions changes, but protesters say they want more than promises as frustration with the government keeps building.