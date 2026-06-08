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Home / News / World News / Crimea: All passengers evacuated from trains after drone strike
Crimea: All passengers evacuated from trains after drone strike
A drone attack reportedly killed the assistant driver of a train and injured the driver

Crimea: All passengers evacuated from trains after drone strike

By Snehil Singh
Jun 08, 2026
01:20 pm
What's the story

All passengers on trains in Crimea have been evacuated following a drone attack on a Moscow-Simferopol train. The Grand Service Express rail operator confirmed the evacuation, stating that buses are now transporting passengers to Simferopol. The affected trains include No. 68 Moscow-Simferopol, No. 77 St. Petersburg-Simferopol, and No. 7 St. Petersburg-Sevastopol, all of which departed on June 6.

Attack details

Assistant driver killed, no passenger harmed

According to the Russian news agency TASS, the drone attack, attributed to Ukraine, killed the assistant driver of the train and injured the driver. However, no passengers were harmed in the incident. The attack comes amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Notably, this isn't the first time Ukraine has targeted Russian infrastructure with drone strikes.

Escalating tensions

Ukraine's drone strikes on Russian soil

Recently, Ukraine launched a long-range drone attack on military and energy infrastructure near St. Petersburg and in the Krasnodar Krai region, with a naval base being the most notable target. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that naval arsenals and a military base were targeted in these strikes, highlighting Ukraine's expanding ability to hit targets far beyond front lines.

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Retaliatory measures

Russia intensifies strikes on Ukraine amid escalation

In response to these threats, Russia has intensified its missile and drone strikes on Ukraine. The recent escalation comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected a proposal for direct talks with Zelenskyy. Since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, the region has been a flashpoint in the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

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