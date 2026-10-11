Passengers prepare to sue Flydubai, Israel and UAE transport ministries
World
About 100 passengers from a recent Flydubai flight are gearing up to sue the airline and the transportation ministries of Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
This comes after a tense incident where an Omani co-pilot allegedly tried to attack the Indian captain midflight, but was stopped by the hero pilot, assisted by several Israeli passengers.
Tzvika Manes leads Montreal Convention claims
Led by Tzvika Manes, one of the passengers who helped restrain the co-pilot, the group is seeking compensation under the Montreal Convention.
If successful, each passenger could get up to $250,000, adding up to a possible $43.5 million total payout.
The investigation into aviation safety is still ongoing, and more passengers may join in or file their own claims as things develop.