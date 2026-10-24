Pengo Bossio Wangi killed in vehicle shooting in Paris suburbs
World
A tragic shooting in the Paris suburbs has left Pengo Bossio Wangi, a 26-year-old amateur MMA fighter, dead and at least five others wounded, including a 12-year-old girl.
The attack happened on Friday, with shots fired from a vehicle at three locations in Trappes and La Verriere.
Macron calls shooting racist terror attack
French President Emmanuel Macron called it a "a racist terror attack," saying the victims were targeted for their skin color or perceived religion.
He stressed that Macron called it a "a racist terror attack" and that the victims were targeted for their skin color or perceived religion.
Wangi's MMA academy remembered him as "Pengo was one of us" and remembered his smile, energy and generosity.
Police have arrested a suspect.