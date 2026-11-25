Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro criticizes Biden and Trump over Gaza
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is openly criticizing President Joe Biden and President Trump for not using US influence to hold Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu accountable during the Gaza conflict.
Calling Netanyahu a "failed leader," Shapiro says he's worried about where Israel is headed.
His comments highlight growing divisions in the Democratic Party over U.S.-Israel relations as the 2028 primaries get closer.
Shapiro presses tougher Israel aid conditions
Fresh off his election, Shapiro is pushing for tougher conditions on US military aid to Israel and has also called out top Republicans like JD Vance and Marco Rubio.
He wants more support for Ukraine too. All this has people wondering if he's gearing up for a 2028 presidential run, though it's still unclear how these positions will land.