Pennsylvania sees largest measles outbreak in decades with 890 cases
World
Pennsylvania is dealing with its largest measles outbreak in decades, with 890 cases reported across 39 counties.
The situation has led to 173 hospitalizations and four deaths so far, making it a serious public health concern.
Health officials are keeping a close eye on how the virus is spreading, especially since about one-third of those infected are under 18.
Vaccination remains crucial against measles
Health experts say vaccination is key: less than 1% of cases are in people who got their shots.
The MMR vaccine (for measles, mumps, and rubella) is about 97% effective.
Measles spreads super easily through coughs or sneezes, and can linger in contaminated air for up to two hours, so staying up to date on vaccines really matters right now.