Pentagon investigates possible cyberattack on military freezers causing spoilage
World
The Pentagon is investigating a possible cyberattack that tampered with freezer units at US military bases in August, causing food to spoil and raising concerns about digital threats to critical systems.
Officials are trying to figure out if hackers were behind the malfunctions or if it was just a technology glitch.
More than 350 French sites attacked
Turns out, this isn't just a US problem: similar attacks have hit more than 350 establishments in France and even affected systems in Russia and Israel.
Investigators from the US and France are teaming up, especially since outdated technology in these freezers may have made them easy targets.
The whole thing is a reminder of how important cybersecurity is for everyday systems like food storage.