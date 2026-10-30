Pentagon probes possible cyberattack on commissary freezers across 11 states
World
The Pentagon is looking into a possible cyberattack that's been messing with military commissary freezers across 11 states in August.
Weird defrost cycles, spoiled food, leaving investigators from the Defense Department and the Army scratching their heads.
Cyber Command probes remote freezer controllers
Cyber Command is zeroing in on the remote system that controls these freezers, especially after similar hacks hit supermarkets in France.
Now, Army investigators are teaming up with French police to see if there's a connection.
The big worry? Vulnerable tech like industrial controllers could put our food supply at risk if not better protected.