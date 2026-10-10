Pentagon to stream Nidal Malik Hasan execution amid Republican objections
The Pentagon plans to live-stream the execution of Nidal Malik Hasan, who carried out the 2009 Fort Hood shooting, but several Republican lawmakers are not on board.
They argue that broadcasting the December 3 event could turn a serious moment into a spectacle and go against American values.
Sen. Thom Tillis called it "beyond disgusting," while others worry it would make capital punishment feel like entertainment.
Wagner Bresnahan and Haley oppose broadcast
Rep. Ann Wagner and Rep. Rob Bresnahan say justice doesn't need an audience.
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley chimed in too, warning that public executions are something she said, "That is not the company we want to keep or the country we want to be," with countries like Iran or North Korea.
The debate is raising big questions about how justice should be seen, and whether some things are better kept off-screen.