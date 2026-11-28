Peruvian Air Force helicopter crashes in VRAEM, 8 dead
A Peruvian Air Force helicopter went down during a rescue mission in the VRAEM valley on Thursday, leaving eight military personnel dead.
The only survivor, pilot Enzo Espinoza Roque, was seriously injured and has been flown to Lima for treatment.
Rescued soldiers among victims in Ayacucho
The helicopter had just finished rescuing three soldiers from a remote area in Ayacucho when it crashed. Tragically, those rescued were among the victims.
VRAEM is known for heavy drug trafficking and ongoing security challenges tied to groups like the Shining Path.
Crashes like this highlight the risks Peru's military faces as they work to tackle drug production and keep these regions safer.