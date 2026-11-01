Petraeus, Radakin propose over $328bn frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Retired Gen. David Petraeus, former CIA director, and British Admiral Tony Radakin, former head of the UK military, just pitched a bold idea: transfer more than $328 billion in frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.
Writing in The Sunday Times (November 29, 2026), they say this could put real pressure on Putin to end the war.
Their plan starts with an immediate nearly $11 billion release, with more funds unlocked if Russia keeps up its aggression.
Johnson and Sunak back asset transfer
Big names like former UK prime minister Boris Johnson and former defense secretary Rishi Sunak are backing the proposal.
The goal? Hit Russia harder financially while giving Ukraine much-needed support, all through a united international effort.
Petraeus and Radakin believe ramping up economic pressure is key to pushing Russia toward peace talks.