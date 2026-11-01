Retired Gen. David Petraeus, former CIA director, and British Admiral Tony Radakin, former head of the UK military, just pitched a bold idea: transfer more than $328 billion in frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.

Writing in The Sunday Times (November 29, 2026), they say this could put real pressure on Putin to end the war.

Their plan starts with an immediate nearly $11 billion release, with more funds unlocked if Russia keeps up its aggression.