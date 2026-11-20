Philip Young among 6 convicted for abusing UK woman online
A UK court has found six men guilty of abusing Joanne Young over 13 years, with Philip Young, a former Conservative Party official and her ex-husband, at the center.
He drugged Joanne and posted her online for sex, using sites like Craigslist.
Justice Pushpinder Saini praised Joanne Young for her "amazing bravery throughout these proceedings."
Joanne Young urges stronger legal protections
Joanne, who bravely chose to go public, shared how deeply the betrayal affected her.
She's now urging lawmakers to update legal protections so no one else has to face what she did, saying that the law must be changed so that no other woman has to endure what she did.