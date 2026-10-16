Philippines protests Jing Quan's force remarks over South China Sea

Things got tense between the Philippines and China after Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan made some pointed comments about the South China Sea dispute.

The Philippines called out Jing for what it saw as a not-so-subtle threat, especially when he said China could use force but "If we want to use force, we may easily win. But no, we will not choose force and we love peace."

The protest comes as both countries continue to clash over who controls parts of the sea.