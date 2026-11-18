Philippines seeks BrahMos, Akash and Pinaka from India for security
The Philippines is stepping up its defense plans by looking to buy additional BrahMos missile batteries and other advanced systems from India, like Akash air defense and Pinaka rocket launchers.
These moves are all about boosting security as tensions rise in the region.
India Philippines deepen defense cooperation
It's not just about weapons: India and the Philippines are teaming up on things like satellite-powered maritime surveillance and joint military exercises.
Plus, an Indian company is setting up shop in the Philippines to make bulletproof jackets for the Philippine Army, showing how deep this partnership is getting.