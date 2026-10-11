Phillipe Gudin buys $17 million Ipharra as Le Rosey floating classroom

The yacht is decked out with comfy linen sofas, oak floors, and even a retractable movie screen. It runs on solar power, so it can be emissions-free while students study or relax.

There's also an Ocean Lounge with balconies and water sports gear for hands-on marine biology lessons.

Phillipe Gudin says, "For us, the boat is a real platform for giving those young people an opportunity to discover something new, and perhaps to find a passion."