Phillipe Gudin buys $17 million Ipharra as Le Rosey floating classroom
Institut Le Rosey, a top Swiss boarding school, just had a $17 million superyacht called Ipharra purchased by the school's former director, Phillipe Gudin, to use as a floating classroom.
10 students (ages 13 to 16) will spend two weeks on board learning about ocean conservation and renewable energy, definitely not your average science class.
Solar powered yacht with ocean lounge
The yacht is decked out with comfy linen sofas, oak floors, and even a retractable movie screen. It runs on solar power, so it can be emissions-free while students study or relax.
There's also an Ocean Lounge with balconies and water sports gear for hands-on marine biology lessons.
Phillipe Gudin says, "For us, the boat is a real platform for giving those young people an opportunity to discover something new, and perhaps to find a passion."