A luxury home on Pismo Beach's Shoreline Drive is hanging dangerously close to the edge after intense storms and high tides washed away 10 feet of land beneath it.

The waves were so strong they even swept the hot tub right off the property.

Unlike its neighbors, this house doesn't have a seawall, leaving it extra exposed, as the owners have been unable to secure approval from the California Coastal Commission to construct one because the home was built after the passage of the California Coastal Act in 1976, a key cutoff date generally used to determine eligibility for shoreline protection.