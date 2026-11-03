Planadas truck bomb kills 4, FARC guerrilla faction suspected
A truck bomb went off near a military base in Planadas, Colombia, on Sunday, killing four people, including a two-month-old baby, and injuring at least 17 others.
Authorities believe a FARC guerrilla faction is behind the attack.
This comes as President Abelardo de la Espriella pushes harder against leftist insurgents in hopes of reducing their grip on the region.
Groups rejecting FARC peace use drones
This bombing is part of a recent spike in attacks by groups that rejected Colombia's peace deal with FARC.
Just last week, there was even a Halloween bombing that killed a police officer.
Since taking office in August and ending peace talks, President de la Espriella has promised to stamp out these groups.
Guerrillas are now using technology like drones in their attacks, a big change from before, hinting at an even tougher fight ahead.