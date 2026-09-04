Modi congratulates Meloni on becoming Italy's longest-serving prime minister
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on her achievement of being the longest continuously serving prime minister in Italy's post-World War II history. In a post on X, PM Modi said this milestone is a testament to the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership. "Congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history," he wrote.
Historic milestone
Meloni surpasses Berlusconi's record
Meloni, who has been Italy's prime minister since October 2022, is also the first woman to hold the position.
On Thursday, her conservative government completed 1,413 uninterrupted days in power.
This makes it Italy's longest-serving continuous government since World War II, surpassing the previous record held by late former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi from 2001 to 2005.
Political landscape
Hope for continued India-Italy cooperation
The milestone is especially noteworthy in a country known for its political instability, with governments averaging about 14 months over the past eight decades.
However, Meloni's government has brought stability to Italy, even as it faces rising living costs and tensions within her coalition.
Despite these challenges, PM Modi expressed hope for continued cooperation between India and Italy under Meloni's leadership.
Domestic impact
Domestic gains amid criticism
While Meloni's government has been criticized for failing to deliver promised reforms, it has achieved some domestic gains.
Unemployment fell to 5% this year, the lowest since national records began in 2004.
Her administration also kept Italy's budget within European Union limits and reduced migrant arrivals from North Africa.
However, these achievements have not been enough to quell criticism over economic issues and coalition divisions.
Future outlook
Friendship to strengthen India-Italy ties, says PM Modi
Despite initial skepticism from Brussels due to her post-fascist nationalist right roots, Meloni has become an influential figure among EU leaders.
However, she faces increasing competition from the other partners in the nationalist right and declining popularity among young voters.
Meanwhile, PM Modi's congratulatory message also highlighted their friendship as a key factor in strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership.
Twitter Post
Modi's congratulatory message for Meoni
Congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history. This milestone is a reflection of the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2026
Her friendship has also been…