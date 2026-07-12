PM Modi condoles death of Qatar's former Amir Sheikh Hamad

Leadership impact

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, transforming the nation into a global powerhouse through its natural gas resources. He was instrumental in launching Al Jazeera, expanding Qatar Airways, and building Hamad International Airport. His leadership also brought the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar. PM Modi had met Sheikh Hamad during his visit to Qatar in February 2024, where they discussed strengthening bilateral ties between India and Qatar.