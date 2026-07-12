LOADING...
Home / News / World News / PM Modi condoles death of Qatar's former Amir Sheikh Hamad
PM Modi condoles death of Qatar's former Amir Sheikh Hamad
Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani passed away

PM Modi condoles death of Qatar's former Amir Sheikh Hamad

By Snehil Singh
Jul 12, 2026
01:41 pm
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences on the death of Qatar's Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. PM Modi called him a "visionary leader" and a "close friend of India." He extended his sympathies to the current Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the royal family.

Leadership impact

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, transforming the nation into a global powerhouse through its natural gas resources. He was instrumental in launching Al Jazeera, expanding Qatar Airways, and building Hamad International Airport. His leadership also brought the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar. PM Modi had met Sheikh Hamad during his visit to Qatar in February 2024, where they discussed strengthening bilateral ties between India and Qatar.

Abdication decision

PM Modi's condolences highlight India-Qatar ties

In a rare move, Sheikh Hamad voluntarily abdicated in 2013 in favor of his son, Sheikh Tamim. His rule is credited with putting Qatar on the world map as a major player through its natural gas wealth, investments, diplomacy, and infrastructure development. PM Modi's condolence message highlights the close ties between India and Qatar under Sheikh Hamad's leadership.

Advertisement

Twitter Post

PM Modi's condolence message on X

Advertisement