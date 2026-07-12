PM Modi condoles death of Qatar's former Amir Sheikh Hamad
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences on the death of Qatar's Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. PM Modi called him a "visionary leader" and a "close friend of India." He extended his sympathies to the current Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the royal family.
Leadership impact
Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013
Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, transforming the nation into a global powerhouse through its natural gas resources. He was instrumental in launching Al Jazeera, expanding Qatar Airways, and building Hamad International Airport. His leadership also brought the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar. PM Modi had met Sheikh Hamad during his visit to Qatar in February 2024, where they discussed strengthening bilateral ties between India and Qatar.
Abdication decision
PM Modi's condolences highlight India-Qatar ties
In a rare move, Sheikh Hamad voluntarily abdicated in 2013 in favor of his son, Sheikh Tamim. His rule is credited with putting Qatar on the world map as a major player through its natural gas wealth, investments, diplomacy, and infrastructure development. PM Modi's condolence message highlights the close ties between India and Qatar under Sheikh Hamad's leadership.
Twitter Post
PM Modi's condolence message on X
We deeply mourn the passing of Father Amir of State of Qatar, HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. A visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity, we remember him also as a true friend whom I had the honour of meeting during my last visit to Qatar…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2026