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Home / News / World News / PM Modi arrives in Uzbekistan for a 2-day state visit
PM Modi arrives in Uzbekistan for a 2-day state visit
PM Modi was received by President Mirziyoyev

PM Modi arrives in Uzbekistan for a 2-day state visit

By Snehil Singh
Aug 30, 2026
10:00 am
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Saturday for a two-day state visit. He was received at the airport by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. This is PM Modi's fourth visit to Uzbekistan, which he said reflects the depth and growing momentum of bilateral relations. "Landed in Tashkent to a warm welcome by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev," he posted on X after his arrival.

Twitter Post

PM Modi's post after landing in Tashkent

Bilateral talks

Talks to focus on trade, investment, defense cooperation

During his visit, PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev.

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, defense, digital connectivity, energy, education, and people-to-people ties, with an agenda being set for future cooperation.

Before leaving for this two-nation trip, Modi had said that the India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership has made significant progress in recent years.

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Cultural visit

PM Modi lays wreath at Independence Monument

Reportedly, Modi's arrival was unusual in that the PM's special aircraft took a longer route through Chinese airspace, as Pakistani airspace remains closed to Indian aircraft.

After his arrival, he visited Yangi Uzbekistan Park and laid a wreath at the Independence Monument. The monument was built to commemorate Uzbekistan's 30th anniversary of independence.

Mirziyoyev accompanied him during the visit to the monument.

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Upcoming visits

PM to attend SCO summit in Kyrgyz Republic

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit the Shastri Memorial and Mahatma Gandhi Centre at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.

After concluding his visit to Uzbekistan on August 30, he will travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, for the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

The summit will be held from August 30-September 1 and marks the organization's 25th anniversary.

SCO vision

India became SCO member in 2017

India has been a full member of the SCO since 2017.

In his departure statement, PM Modi had said that India would seek to advance its SCO vision of "Security, Connectivity and Opportunity."

He hopes to work with member countries toward a region free from terrorism, separatism, and extremism.

In Bishkek, he is scheduled to meet Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and hold bilateral meetings with other SCO leaders.

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