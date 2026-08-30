PM Modi arrives in Uzbekistan for a 2-day state visit
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Saturday for a two-day state visit. He was received at the airport by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. This is PM Modi's fourth visit to Uzbekistan, which he said reflects the depth and growing momentum of bilateral relations. "Landed in Tashkent to a warm welcome by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev," he posted on X after his arrival.
Twitter Post
PM Modi's post after landing in Tashkent
Landed in Tashkent to a warm welcome by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Grateful to him for the special gesture.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2026
This is my fourth visit to Uzbekistan, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our bilateral relations.
Toshkentga yetib keldim va Prezident Shavkat Mirziyoyev… pic.twitter.com/vAjST9OzuK
Bilateral talks
Talks to focus on trade, investment, defense cooperation
During his visit, PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev.
The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, defense, digital connectivity, energy, education, and people-to-people ties, with an agenda being set for future cooperation.
Before leaving for this two-nation trip, Modi had said that the India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership has made significant progress in recent years.
Cultural visit
PM Modi lays wreath at Independence Monument
Reportedly, Modi's arrival was unusual in that the PM's special aircraft took a longer route through Chinese airspace, as Pakistani airspace remains closed to Indian aircraft.
After his arrival, he visited Yangi Uzbekistan Park and laid a wreath at the Independence Monument. The monument was built to commemorate Uzbekistan's 30th anniversary of independence.
Mirziyoyev accompanied him during the visit to the monument.
Upcoming visits
PM to attend SCO summit in Kyrgyz Republic
PM Modi is also scheduled to visit the Shastri Memorial and Mahatma Gandhi Centre at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.
After concluding his visit to Uzbekistan on August 30, he will travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, for the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.
The summit will be held from August 30-September 1 and marks the organization's 25th anniversary.
SCO vision
India became SCO member in 2017
India has been a full member of the SCO since 2017.
In his departure statement, PM Modi had said that India would seek to advance its SCO vision of "Security, Connectivity and Opportunity."
He hopes to work with member countries toward a region free from terrorism, separatism, and extremism.
In Bishkek, he is scheduled to meet Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and hold bilateral meetings with other SCO leaders.