Poland deploys 20,000 police nationwide to schools after attacks
After a string of violent attacks at schools, including three stabbings in just four days, Poland has stationed 20,000 police officers at educational institutions nationwide.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk pointed to harmful online content and a growing "cult of strength" as reasons behind the spike in youth violence.
Authorities checked about 80,000 schools
Since Friday, authorities have checked about 80,000 schools and detained 135 people since Friday.
The crackdown follows several disturbing events: a fatal attack by a former student in Leszczydol-Nowiny that left two teachers injured, another assault in Ostroleka where 10 people were hurt, and an incident at a Warsaw college.
Officials have ruled out any link to rumored "an online challenge," but say tackling dangerous internet influences is a concern.