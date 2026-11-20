Poland's PM Donald Tusk says Russian missile crash likely provocation
Poland's prime minister, Donald Tusk, said a Russian missile crash in Poland was likely an intentional provocation on November 20, right when European military drills were happening nearby.
The potential crash site near the village of Nowy Lipowiec led to school closures and a big security response from police and the military.
Potential site 60km from Ukraine
The potential crash site was just 60km from Ukraine's border, and military helicopters and rescue vehicles were spotted in the vicinity.
With thousands of European troops training in the area to prepare for a potential postwar mission in Ukraine, this incident is another reminder of how tense things are between Russia and Poland right now.