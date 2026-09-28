Police find 12 women's bodies in Ekurhuleni, 3 arrests made
Since July 2026, police near Johannesburg have discovered the bodies of 12 women in Ekurhuleni, mostly around Kempton Park.
Many showed signs of violence, sparking serious concern about gender-based violence and leaving locals worried about a possible serial killer.
Police have made arrests in three of the cases, including one linked to Busisiwe Mahlangu's murder, while the community is still searching for answers.
Suspects charged in Jabulile Ntimba case
Suspects have now been charged in Jabulile Ntimba's case, which reportedly involved a love triangle.
Another arrest followed after Ntombifuthi Nxumalo was found with severe injuries on September 26.
To help crack these cases, police are offering a reward of 400,000 rand for any information that leads to more arrests.
South Africa 569 women killed Apr-Jun
These tragedies come as South Africa faces shockingly high homicide rates: 569 women were killed between April and June this year alone.
It's a stark reminder of how urgent it is to make communities safer for women and hold perpetrators accountable.