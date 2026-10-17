Police trainees abducted in Mastung by suspected Baloch separatists
World
20 police trainees were kidnapped on Friday in Balochistan's Mastung district when armed men, believed to be Baloch separatists, ambushed their van as they headed home from training.
Security forces are now searching for the missing recruits, setting up checkpoints at several locations in and around Mastung.
Balochistan violence and 507 alleged disappearances
This abduction is just the latest in a series of violent incidents across Balochistan.
Recently, cargo trucks were set on fire near Turbat, and a schoolteacher's body was found after reportedly being detained by security forces.
Human rights groups say at least 507 alleged enforced disappearances were documented in the region from January to June 2026, raising serious concerns about civilian safety and ongoing unrest.