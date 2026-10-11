Polish police high alert over possible attack on Tusk, Kosiniak-Kamysz
World
Polish police are on high alert after police received information about a possible attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.
The Interior Ministry confirmed on Sunday that police had received information about a possible attack, and officials will meet today at 11:00am at the Internal Security Agency's (ABW) Counter-Terrorism Centre.
Polish school killing spurs security measures
This scare comes just days after a tragic attack in a Polish school, where a caretaker was killed.
With school violence on the rise, government leaders have ordered urgent new security measures, not just for politicians but to help restore calm across the country.