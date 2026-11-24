The diaries, which were kept from 1992 to 2024, detail three encounters with the devil. The first two occurred when he was archbishop of Buenos Aires and another in 2018 as pope.

In the diaries, Francis wrote that the devil has "eyes of fire."

"I can't forget his eyes the first two times, from the car when I was returning to the house, and in the choir loft during Mass," he wrote on August 18, 2024.