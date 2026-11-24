'Can't forget his eyes': Pope Francis 'encountered' devil 3 times
What's the story
Pope Francis suffered a spiritual crisis during his papacy, battling visions of the devil and hell, one of his closest aides wrote. The revelations come from his diaries, which were published in a book titled "The Private Diary of Pope Francis." The book was written by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, one of the late pontiff's closest aides. It details how the first Latin American pope struggled with power and temptation between 2021 and 2022.
Spiritual battles
Encounters with the devil
The diaries, which were kept from 1992 to 2024, detail three encounters with the devil. The first two occurred when he was archbishop of Buenos Aires and another in 2018 as pope.
In the diaries, Francis wrote that the devil has "eyes of fire."
"I can't forget his eyes the first two times, from the car when I was returning to the house, and in the choir loft during Mass," he wrote on August 18, 2024.
Devil
Can't forget the powerful raspiness of his voice'
The third encounter came after returning from a visit to Chile in 2018, a time overshadowed by the sexual abuse scandal.
"On one occasion, a few days after returning to Rome, I was in...meeting. I saw him and heard his voice [his underlining], triumphant, possessing everything," he wrote on January 24, 2021.
"In this case, I can't forget the powerful raspiness of his voice," he wrote, adding the Lord granted him an opportunity to leave that meeting, thus freeing him.
Hell
Francis also recounted seeing 'the entrance to hell'
Francis also recounted seeing "the entrance to hell" in 2018 in the diary.
The pope described it as a form of "pagan seduction in full force," a reference to the worshipping of idols.
"I peeked in to look a little and it terrified me. It was before going to sleep. I grabbed the rosary as a weapon. I thank the Lord for this help," he wrote.
Power perspective
Not treating others like puppets
The diaries also touch upon how Francis viewed power and governance.
He said that he resisted the temptation to treat "others like puppets," even when faced with opposition from inside the Vatican over his stance on the treatment of LGBTQ Catholics and the role of women.
Cardinal Fernandez wrote about a bishop asking why someone in the Roman Curia hadn't been fired for speaking badly of him publicly.
Last days
Feeling exhausted almost without spiritual support
The diaries also highlight Pope Francis's dedication to his ministry, often feeling exhausted both in Argentina and after his election as Pope.
He rarely took time off and never vacationed outside the Vatican.
In 2019, he described himself as "feeling exhausted almost without spiritual support and without point of reference."
The pontiff died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at age 88 after being hospitalized with double pneumonia weeks earlier.