Pope Leo hit by a rosary at Lima parade unharmed
During his farewell parade in Lima, Peru, Pope Leo was unexpectedly hit near the eye by a rosary tossed from the crowd.
Thankfully, he wasn't hurt and kept going with his planned events.
The 71-year-old pope later thanked everyone in Peru for their warm welcome during his six-day visit.
Pope Leo known for crowd interactions
Pope Leo is pretty well-known for interacting with crowds. He's caught everything from plush toys to flags on this South American tour.
He once even accepted a pizza from fans in Rome!
Still, not every throw goes as planned; on one occasion, he missed and ended up apologizing to a Vatican videographer.