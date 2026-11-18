Pope Leo hit face when SUV braked in Callao Peru
Pope Leo had a minor accident during his Latin American tour when his SUV braked suddenly in Callao, Peru, earlier this week.
The abrupt stop made the 71-year-old hit his face on the seat ahead, caught on camera and leaving bystanders surprised.
Thankfully, he seemed OK and kept going.
Rosary beads hit Pope Leo's eye
This wasn't Pope Leo's only mishap: later, he got hit in the eye with rosary beads at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima on Monday.
Known for his quick reflexes (he's an avid tennis player), these accidents are pretty rare for him.
Despite it all, he wrapped up his 12-day tour in Peru, a country close to his heart, with meaningful visits and positive community moments.