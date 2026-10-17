Pope Leo XIV calls on President Putin for Ukraine ceasefire
World
Pope Leo XIV, still recovering from surgery at the Gemelli hospital, has called on Russia's president, Putin, to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.
He's especially worried about people stuck in the hard-hit Oleshky area and wants fighting paused so aid can reach civilians and evacuations can happen safely.
Russia agrees with Pope on aid
The Vatican says it stands by peace efforts, and Russia has agreed with the pope to coordinate humanitarian help.
Even as he bounces back from surgery (and was spotted celebrating Mass at the hospital), Pope Leo XIV is planning a big trip to South America next month, if his doctors give the green light.
He's also set to lead Sunday's Angelus prayer, with the final location depending on his medical team's advice.