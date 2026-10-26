Pope Leo XIV cleared for November Uruguay, Argentina, Peru tour
World
Pope Leo XIV is officially heading to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru this November, just weeks after lung cancer surgery.
Doctors have cleared him for travel, so his packed schedule, including 12 flights and helicopter hops, is back on.
Vatican says Pope visit builds unity
The pope has been easing back into work while focusing on his health. He thanked everyone for their support during recovery and says he's excited to return to Latin America, a region close to his heart.
The Vatican says the visit is all about building stronger community bonds, spreading hope, and strengthening ties with local churches, encouraging the faithful, and promoting a message of faith, hope and peace.