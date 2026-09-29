Pope Leo XIV rebukes Jensen Huang and Trump over AI
Pope Leo XIV has openly criticized NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and US president Donald Trump for arguing against additional government regulation of artificial intelligence.
This comes on the same day NVIDIA announced new security tools intended to monitor and control AI agents, while Huang pushed back against more regulation and Trump brushed off AI concerns as a "hoax."
The pope, speaking to reporters on his flight from France, urged everyone to take expert warnings about AI seriously.
Pope urges international AI cooperation
The pope wants countries, tech companies, and researchers to work together on making AI safer for everyone.
He's pushing for international talks, especially now that tools like NVIDIA's Sentry are out there, to make sure AI actually helps people instead of causing harm.
This lines up with his earlier calls for stronger rules so that technology stays ethical and truly serves humanity.