Pope Leo XIV urges honest discussion of artificial intelligence risks
World
Pope Leo XIV is urging everyone to talk honestly about the risks of artificial intelligence.
He says it's smart to be cautious and listen to AI experts, but he's not losing sleep over it.
He just wants people to take these warnings seriously.
Pope in Paris urges AI ethics
During a recent speech in Paris, he pointed out how much AI is shaping our daily lives and warned against letting machines control us.
His message? We need better education on using technology ethically, and he hopes technology companies will help make sure AI stays helpful, not harmful, for everyone.