Pope Leo XIV warns at Vatican against legal AI personhood
World
Pope Leo XIV just spoke to a crowd of artificial intelligence, or AI, experts at the Vatican, urging everyone not to give legal rights or "personhood" to artificial intelligence.
He reminded the group that AI is just a tool. Machines don't have feelings or life stories, so responsibility for what they do should always stay with their human creators.
Pope urges ban on killer robots
The pope also warned against letting machines make critical choices about life and freedom.
He called for clear rules, transparency, and real accountability in how AI is used, plus a ban on killer robots.
His message was simple: as AI keeps growing, we need to guide it carefully and make sure it serves the common good.