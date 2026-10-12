Powerful 7.7-magnitude quake strikes central Panama, 27 injured, national emergency
World
A massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake shook central Panama on October 9, leaving at least 27 people injured and nearly 900 homes damaged.
The government quickly declared a national emergency to speed up help for those affected.
US pledges $5 million to Panama
More than 200 aftershocks have rattled the country since the quake. The US is pitching in with $5 million in aid and a rescue team.
President Mulino is focusing on getting relief supplies out fast and fixing key roads and bridges, while schools are closed for now, but the Panama Canal keeps running.
Good news: Scientists say the aftershocks are starting to slow down.