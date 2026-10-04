Powerus signs Pakistan army drone deal as India voices concern
Powerus, a US defense startup, just signed a drone deal with the Pakistan Army, and it's making waves in India.
The agreement, announced on September 17, could hint at changing U.S.-Pakistan military ties.
Powerus, run by Brett Velicovich, is looking to mix American and Pakistani technology and might even set up manufacturing in Pakistan.
Powerus granted Indian firm counter-drone rights
Powerus isn't new to the region. It gave exclusive rights to an Indian company in June to build counter-drone technology.
Now, with deals on both sides of the border (and even some Ukrainian technology in the mix), things are getting complicated.
Adding to that, links between Powerus and members of the Trump family have people watching closely as India worries about shifting alliances and rising drone tensions with Pakistan.