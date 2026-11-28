Pregnant inmate Rebecca Taylor escapes Albuquerque custody in transport vehicle
A 26-year-old pregnant inmate, Rebecca Taylor, managed to escape custody in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Wednesday.
While unrestrained after a prenatal appointment and a stop at Whataburger, she slipped away by driving off in the prison-transport vehicle while officers were outside.
Taylor is serving six years for multiple car thefts.
New Mexico search for Rebecca Taylor
Police from several agencies are searching for Taylor after finding the abandoned vehicle just three miles away, her prison clothes and a transport phone left behind.
Prisons across New Mexico briefly locked down following her escape.
Authorities say Taylor has ties to Albuquerque and Houston and are urging people not to approach her if spotted.
Another inmate who was with her stayed behind and remains in custody.