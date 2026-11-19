President Donald Trump reportedly annoyed with VP Vance's Iran comments
President Donald Trump is reportedly annoyed with US Vice President JD Vance after Vance suggested the Republican Party's midterm losses were tied to the Iran conflict.
While Trump was initially unfazed, his frustration has grown lately, especially since he expected Vance to publicly back his decision to take military action against Iran.
Vance says economic fallout hurt Republicans
Vance argues that the economic fallout from the war cost Republicans support, shifting voters toward Democrats in 2026, even though he says he stands united with Trump.
Meanwhile, Trump has continued to praise his secretary of state, Marco Rubio, and seems to be considering Rubio as a strong presidential candidate.
The disagreement shows how divided party leaders are on handling both foreign policy and election strategy going forward.