President Macron to bar non-union protests after riots and looting
World
France is tightening protest rules after a wave of riots and looting.
President Macron says protests not organized by unions will be barred in coming days, aiming to protect businesses from more damage.
He has promised there will still be ways for people to demonstrate officially, and top officials are meeting to review security ahead of a big weekend.
President Macron blames ultra-left groups
Macron blames "seditious" ultra-left groups for the recent violence, and cities like Paris and Lyon have already banned some demonstrations this week.
Authorities are especially watching Saturday, when the "yellow vest" movement might show up in force, bringing back memories of past fuel price protests.
All eyes are on how France balances safety with the right to protest.