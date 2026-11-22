President Trump announces Quad 1st-ever business leaders forum next year
Big news: The US India, Japan, and Australia, also known as the Quad, are launching their first-ever Business Leaders Forum next year.
Announced by President Trump, this new forum is all about getting business leaders from these countries in one room to find fresh trade opportunities and build stronger economic ties.
Forum targets security and infrastructure resilience
The forum is not just about business deals: the Quad also focuses on boosting regional security, developing better infrastructure, and making supply chains tougher.
The big idea? Help these four countries grow together and stay resilient in a changing global economy.