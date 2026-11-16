President Trump calls Yamiche Alcindor's aviation question 'pathetic' during exchange
President Trump got into a tense exchange with NBC News White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor after she asked what he would say to people who believe he is too focused on Washington, D.C. construction projects instead of the nation's airline systems.
Trump brushed off her question as "pathetic," saying the state of the White House matters symbolically, but didn't directly address concerns about aviation.
Sean Duffy admits upgrades overdue
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy admitted that major upgrades are overdue, even though 70% of outdated systems have been replaced after the recent ground stop.
While NBC News White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor pressed for details on funding, especially with Republicans now leading Congress, Trump mostly blamed old tech and choices made by former President Biden.
Congress allocated $12.5B, timing unclear
Congress put $12.5 billion toward FAA modernization last year, on top of a previous $25 billion for airport upgrades from Biden's big infrastructure bill.
So while there's cash on the table, questions remain about how quickly these fixes will actually reach travelers.