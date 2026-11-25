President Trump meets Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed about 'Trumpcare'
US President Donald Trump is meeting Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to chat about a universal health care plan called "Trumpcare."
Trump confirmed the meeting, saying he liked that El-Sayed named the proposal after him and seemed open to working together across party lines.
With Democrats about to take over Congress, this could shake up the usual partisan divide.
El-Sayed rebrands Medicare for All 'Trumpcare'
El-Sayed made universal health care his main campaign promise and recently suggested rebranding Medicare for All as "Trumpcare," even posting a mockup card on X and asking for Trump's backing.
Interestingly, despite some heated words during the campaign (Trump once called El-Sayed a "jihadist"), both now seem ready to put differences aside and actually get things done on health care.