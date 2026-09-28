President Trump meets tech CEOs Tuesday on AI regulation
President Trump is sitting down with tech CEOs on Tuesday to talk about how the US can keep leading in artificial intelligence while also figuring out the right balance between innovation and regulation.
Speaker Mike Johnson says it's all about staying ahead of China, but leading AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic are calling for slowing AI development so AI doesn't get out of hand.
Trump, Johnson, Jeffries differ on AI
The meeting will dig into worries like AI taking over jobs and tech companies getting too powerful.
There's a real mix of opinions: Trump thinks current safeguards are enough, while Johnson wants more transparency without killing progress.
Meanwhile, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries is pushing for stronger government action to keep AI safe as it keeps changing our world.