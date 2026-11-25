President Trump open to teaming with El-Sayed on 'Trumpcare' plan
In an unexpected twist, US President Trump is open to teaming up on health care changes with Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed's "Trumpcare," a proposed Medicare for All plan.
Trump called El-Sayed's plan "He's a smart guy," "He did a good job," and "He actually did a very good job."
The two plan to meet, though the date isn't set yet.
Abdul El-Sayed seeks bipartisan 'Trumpcare' support
Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed is aiming for bipartisan vibes, tagging US President Donald Trump in a mock "Trumpcare" insurance card to rally both parties.
While some Republicans are wary about costs, a recent September Kaiser Family Foundation poll shows 66% of adults actually want a single government health plan.
With both public interest and big names involved, health care reform might finally get some fresh momentum.