President Trump to welcome Xi Jinping for 3-day state visit

Trump wants to spotlight "strategic stability" and his personal friendship with Xi, calling him a "great leader."

The visit features a fancy state dinner with tech heavyweights like NVIDIA's Jensen Huang and SpaceX's Elon Musk.

Behind the scenes, Trump and Xi will talk privately before checking out historical documents at the National Archives.

Not everyone is thrilled: some Republicans want Trump to press Xi on "the purposes of China's massive military buildup, or about China's clear support for Iran," and Taiwan, so expect some tricky conversations along with all the ceremony.