President Trump to welcome Xi Jinping for 3-day state visit
President Trump is set to give Chinese President Xi Jinping a personal welcome at Joint Base Andrews today, kicking off a three-day state visit.
This comes at a tense moment for U.S.-China relations, with ongoing disagreements over trade and Taiwan.
The warm greeting echoes the hospitality Trump received in China earlier this year.
Trump stresses strategic stability with Xi
Trump wants to spotlight "strategic stability" and his personal friendship with Xi, calling him a "great leader."
The visit features a fancy state dinner with tech heavyweights like NVIDIA's Jensen Huang and SpaceX's Elon Musk.
Behind the scenes, Trump and Xi will talk privately before checking out historical documents at the National Archives.
Not everyone is thrilled: some Republicans want Trump to press Xi on "the purposes of China's massive military buildup, or about China's clear support for Iran," and Taiwan, so expect some tricky conversations along with all the ceremony.