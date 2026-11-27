President Trump warns tariffs on Chinese goods could reach 40%
President Trump is turning up the heat on China, warning that US tariffs on Chinese goods could double to 40% if trade talks do not go well.
This comes just before his meeting with President Xi Jinping and as the current 20% tariff deal is set to expire in January.
G-20 summit raises pressure on China
With the G-20 summit around the corner, this move puts extra pressure on China.
Meanwhile, China says it will protect its interests, making these talks even more important for both sides.