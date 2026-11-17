President Trump's approval steady at 32% as Democrats debate leadership
President Trump's approval rating is holding steady at 32%, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, near his career low of 31% in mid-October.
The poll also points out some drama within the Democratic Party as members debate who should lead in Congress.
Rising fuel prices weigh on Republicans
Rising fuel prices and money worries (largely due to the U.S.-Iran conflict) are weighing on Trump's popularity and played a part in Republicans losing Congress in the midterm elections.
Meanwhile, Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer isn't faring much better with only 34% of Democrats viewing him favorably, while House leader Hakeem Jeffries gets higher marks at 40%.
The survey highlights how Democrats are struggling to keep their supporters happy right now.