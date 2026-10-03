President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces strikes on Russian oil refineries

Zelenskiy emphasized that Ukraine's strikes will be carefully targeted to avoid hurting civilians: "With their attacks on our energy, we have to respond on their energy. First of all, oil refiners: what gives money to them for this war,"

Meanwhile, Ukraine is pushing its counteroffensive and reclaiming ground in Donbas, despite supplies of 20mm ammunition for the planes running low.

They are relying on F-16s, MiGs, new air-defense missiles arriving soon, and even the first combat use this week of its own domestically made ballistic missile - the FP-7, which has a range of around 250km, to help defend against ongoing Russian attacks.